'Bigg Boss 17' winner Munawar Faruqui shares picture with Salman Khan, says, "Special thanks to Bade Bhai"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : It was a great moment for stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui as he was announced the winner of the 17th season of 'Bigg Boss'. He expressed gratitude towards the show's host and superstar Salman Khan for his support throughout his journey.

On Instagram, Munawar Faruqui shared a picture in which he was seen posing with the coveted trophy and the host.

Giving credit to his fans for the victory, he wrote in his caption, "Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta..Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi"

Being grateful to Salman for his support, he added, "Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance.."

While addressing the media, after he was announced as the winner of the show, he said, "...I am very happy and thankful. I am fortunate to have such a fan following...I always remember my parents during the sad and happy times..."

Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the 17th season of Bigg Boss. He defeated co-contestant Abhishek Kumar to win the finale.

Faruqui took home a coveted trophy and cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Munawar was one of the most popular contestants of the 17th season of the Colors show. He hogged the limelight ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house, courtesy of his shayaris.

However, his game backfired soon and he faced several hurdles mainly when Ayesha Khan entered the show making some serious allegations against him.

Ayesha blamed him for cheating on her, making false promises, and proposing to another girl for marriage. His game hit rock bottom but he managed to stand tall.

Before 'Bigg Boss 17', Munawar gained popularity with his winning stint in the 'Lock Upp' reality show.

