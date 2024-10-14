'Bigg Boss 18': Arfeen Khan shares how he became Hrithik Roshan's mind coach

Mumbai, Oct 14 “Bigg Boss 18” contestant Arfeen Khan revealed that he met Hrithik Roshan through common friends and shared how he became the Bollywood star’s mind coach.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Arfeen recounted his first meeting with Hritik and said, “Hrithik didn’t come to me. I accidentally met him through common friends. At that time, I was 20 kgs overweight. Hrithik was surprised and asked, 'Why are you so fat?' He gave me a diet plan that was supposed to help me lose 10 kgs in 10 weeks. But I dropped 14 kgs instead.”

“Hrithik was shocked by this instant transition. When he asked what made me lose so drastically, I said it’s the mind coaching that I do. That’s when Hrithik expressed his desire to learn how to control the mind, and I started coaching him."

Asked about his impressive weight loss journey, Arfeen revealed the secret that took even the seasoned actor by surprise: “The real change came from the mind coaching I do.”

“Bigg Boss 18” started on October 6. This time there are 18 contestants fighting for the winner’s trophy. The names include Nyrraa Banerjee, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash, Muskan Bamne, Chum Darang, Chaahat Pandey, Hemlata Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Mishra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, and Arfeen Khan.

The latest “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode was a glitzy affair as Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri and Mallika Sherawat will be seen coming on the show to promote their upcoming film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.”

The film follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir. All seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.

