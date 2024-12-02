‘Bigg Boss 18’: Eisha nominates Shilpa for eviction after latter made her Time God

Mumbai, Dec 2 The upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 18” will be seen taking a shocking turn after Eisha Sharma denies saving co-housemate Shilpa Shirodkar, who made her the Time God of the house, from nomination.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram, showed that the upcoming episode of the show will have the contestants nominating their competition for eviction from the house. Since, Eisha is the Time God she has the power to save one housemate from nomination.

The voice of Bigg Boss is heard asking Eisha if she wants to save Shilpa from the nomination. To which Eisha denies.

Karanveer Mehra, a close friend of Shilpa in the show, tells the actress to learn something from her.

He said: “Aap beti beti bolke sir khayegay ho… tumhe kya lag raha hai yahan gadhe aaye huye hain sab? Jaago! Kab jaago ke bhai? Woh log kisi bhi hadh tak jaane ke liye taiyaar hai apne dost ko bachaane ke liye. Tumhe fair hona hai ek second liye. (What do you think donkey’s are here? Wake up! When will you wake up? They can go to any level to save their friends and you want to be fair?)”

Another promo showed actors Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra having a showdown with actress Chahat Panday.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the show currently has Chaahat Pandey, Shrutika, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Sara Arfeen khan, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Yamini Malhotra and Eden Rose as contestants.

The show, which began in October 6, did not have any eviction on the "Weekend Ka Vaar". Contestants who walked towards the exit door include Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Gunratan Sadavarte, Nyrraa M Banerji, Shehzada Dhami, Hema sharma, Arfeen Khan and Aditi Mistry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor