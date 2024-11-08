‘Bigg Boss 18’: Ekta Kapoor teaches Chahat Panday difference between equality, special treatment

Mumbai, Nov 8 TV czarina and producer Ekta Kapoor will be seen teaching ‘Bigg Boss 18’ housemates especially Chahat Panday the difference between “equality” and “special treatment” during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Show host Salman Khan will be giving the Weekend Ka Vaar a miss because the star is busy shooting for “Sikandar”, his next film. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be seen stepping into the hosting shoes. However, Ekta will be coming for a segment and will be seen promoting her upcoming film “The Sabarmati Report.”

In a promo shared by channel on Instagram, Ekta is seen talking to the housemates and telling them the meaning of equality.

She is heard saying: “I want to raise this topic which is bothering me a lot. Some girls here say that we should respect you because we are women. There is a difference between respect and special treatment. Special treatment is not equality. Equality means that you and I are equal.”

Talking about the incident, when Chahat threw water on Avinash Mishra, when he was in jail, the producer said: “If you throw water on someone, you will get an answer because they don't treat you down or up. How can you talk to me like this? Because I am a girl.”

“Let me tell you one thing Chahat, you are a player here. Giving or expecting any special treatment raises a question on that equality which you and I fight every day in this country and earn for ourselves.”

She then added: “You can't create a problem between men and women because if someone answers you, you talk for all the women. Except for the women who are competing with you but why are you fighting for yourself?”

“You are a girl but you are also a contestant. You are an individual. You are a human being. And you are also a player,” Ekta concluded.

