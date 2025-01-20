'Bigg Boss 18' finale: Salman Khan reveals reason why Akshay Kumar left set without shoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who was spotted on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 18' on Sunday, left the show without shooting.

Akshay and Veer Pahariya came to promote their upcoming film 'Sky Force'.

Salman Khan revealed that Akshay Kumar was on set to promote his forthcoming film but had to leave as he (Salman Khan) was late and Akshay had to attend a function. "Akki (Akshay Kumar) is also in the film, I got little late and he had to leave for another function so he left."

'Sky Force', set for release on January 24, 2025, just before Republic Day, stars Akshay Kumar as an Air Force officer, who is on a revenge mission following the death of fellow soldiers. The high-stakes thriller is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.

Akshay is joined by debutant Veer Pahariya, who plays another IAF officer, and Sara Ali Khan, who portrays Veer's wife. The film will also feature Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role.

At the trailer launch earlier this month, Akshay shared his connection with the uniform, saying, "My father was in the army, so this feeling is inbuilt in me," Akshay explained, adding "When I wear a uniform, it automatically imbues me with strength. I've worn different uniforms before, but this is the first time I am donning the Indian Air Force uniform."

Meanwhile, Karan Veer lifted the Big Boss Trophy on early Monday. The top four finalists were Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, and Avinash Mishra. 'Bigg Boss 18' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor