‘Bigg Boss 18’: Karan Veer loses cool on Afreen Khan, Avinash Mishra

Mumbai, Oct 8 In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 18”, actor Karan Veer Mehra will be seen losing his cool on co-housemates Arfeen Khan and Avinash Mishra.

On Day 1, the housemates were given a task to win their weekly ration. Going with the theme of “Time Ka Tandav”, the participants had to pair up and fill an hourglass with sand. Once the hourglass got almost empty the next pair would have to come and fill it till the top once again.

In the upcoming episode, going by the promo of the show, Karan Veer will be seen asking Arfeen Khan on why he didn't help him when he noticed he was performing the task alone.

An angered Afreen will be seen saying: “Aap faltu ki baat nahi karo mere saath.”

Karan replies: “Faltu ki baat kaise hui ye?”

Things get really heated, considering the task is based on pairs, Avinash, who had to join Karan, backs Arfeen, saying that Karan made a mistake.

“Wahin wrong hogaya,” implying Karan shouldn’t have started the task on his own.

An annoyed Karan said that Avinash doesn't deserve to speak, leading to a further heated verbal duel.

Avinash is then heard saying: "Ye mat bolo ke main bolne layak nahi hoon, baat ye hai ke tune akele start kar diya task.”

To which, Karan claps back and said: “Tu tadak mat kar.”

That’s not it. The first day was not as easy as it has mostly been as housemates were seen locking horns. It first began with Rajat Dalal and Tajinder Bagga.

Then a fight between contestant Chum Darang, who has worked in films such as “Badhaai Do” and Shehzada Dhami turned out to be unsavoury and yet controversial.

The fight turned ugly after Shehzada passed a comment suggesting that Chum, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, is not Indian.

Chum got offended and lashed out at the actor. Shehzada fought back with equal power and said that she is playing a “card”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor