Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Dolly Chaiwala, Ashneer Grover, and Khushi Join Salman Khan on Stage (Watch Video)

Currently, there is a lot of buzz surrounding Bigg Boss 18, with Salman Khan once again hosting the show in his signature style. The promo for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode has recently gone viral on social media, featuring Dolly Chaiwala and Ashneer Grover on the Bigg Boss 18 stage. During the promo, Salman posed various questions to the guests, leading to moments of silence from both Dolly and Ashneer.

In the promo, viral singer Khushi, Dolly Chaiwala, and businessman Ashneer Grover make their entrance. As Dolly prepares tea in his usual manner, Salman humorously comments on it. When Ashneer Grover joins the stage, Salman confronts him directly, asking, "What you said about me is that you signed me for so much money. You gave all those figures wrong. What kind of hypocrisy is this?"

#WeekendKaVaar Promo - Salman bash Digvijay and Avinash. Ashneer Grover ko kuch yaad dilaya bhai nepic.twitter.com/YOukqCDaTZ — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 15, 2024

In response, Ashneer defends himself, saying, "When we made you the brand ambassador, it was our smartest decision." However, Salman retorts, "The tone of your speech was not the same then as it is now. Your attitude was something different back then." This exchange left Ashneer momentarily speechless.