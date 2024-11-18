Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Mocks Ashneer Grover's ‘Doglapan’ on Weekend Ka War, Video Goes Viral

This week's Salman Khan's Weekend ka war was special as the Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover came in the show as a guest. However, their meeting didn't go well as Ashneer and Salman Khan had some major clash. A video of their conversation has gone viral on social media. Ashneer, who is known for his outspoken opinions, was flabbergasted when Salman questioned his 'doglapan' and 'attitude'.

The entrepreneur revealed that he was approached for the show but declined the offer. Furthermore, he stated that he would only do the show if paid more money than the host, Salman Khan.

Here’s the full conversation between #SalmanKhan & #AshneerGrover. It’s an absolute treat to watch, considering how Ashneer demeaned Salman Khan in that podcast. Ashneer absolutely deserved this belt treatment!



Ashneer was invited as a guest to a college, where he discussed hiring Salman Khan as his brand ambassador for a campaign. He claimed that he had Rs 100 crore in the bank and planned to use the money to start a business. He also stated that he wants Salman Khan as a brand spokesperson. Later, he revealed that the star's manager had offered Rs 7.5 crore for the transaction.

Surprisingly, Salman agreed to do it for Rs 4.5 crore. The entrepreneur then stated that his manager informed him, “Sir aap bhindi kharidne aaye ho kya, kitni mandawali karoge.”