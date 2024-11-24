‘Bigg Boss 18’: Salman Khan talks about old 'arrogant' police station video

Mumbai, Nov 24 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan finally spoke about his viral video from 1998, where he was in a police station in Jodhpur over the ongoing infamous blackbuck poaching case and was given the tag of being "arrogant".

The video in question was about the actor in the police station and due to his body language there he was tagged as “arrogant.” During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman recalled the moment while having a conversation with Rajat Dalal, over the contestant’s body language in the show.

Talking about his old video, Salman said: "If you have seen my old clips, it might seem like, 'Look at Salman Khan, how arrogantly he is sitting at a police station'. But mera koi involvement tha hi nahi toh main vaha par jaake daru kyu? (There was no involvement of mine in that, so why should I be scared?)"

The “Dabangg” star said that now when he looks back, he realises he should have respected the uniform irrespective of his involvement in the blackbuck poaching case.

"When an official or senior person arrives, you stand up and respect their badge and their uniform. Today, when I see those old clips, I don't feel good about the incident myself. Woh bachpane mein kya harkat kar gaya main (That was juvenile behaviour)," he said.

"I have a style of walking, a body language, which I cannot change now, but people think that's arrogance. No, it's not."

The star was then seen schooling Rajat for talking about “connections” in the outside world.

"We all have bid goodbye to our past life when we were 17-18. I had gone and apologised to everyone. Bhai jitne jhagde the, chhod diya, hero bann raha hoon (We had fights, left all of that, I was becoming a hero).”

“And everyone supported me in the journey. That is how it should be if you want to start a new chapter in this industry.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor