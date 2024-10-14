‘Bigg Boss 18’: Sandiip Sickand says he likes Alice Kaushik, calls Shrutika Arjun and Tajinder Bagga 'great entertainers'

Mumbai, Oct 14 Sandiip Sickand is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry and is credited for making multiple shows and participating in “Bigg Boss.”

When asked if he is watching “Bigg Boss 18” and if he is looking forward to it, he shared his thoughts. "Of course, I am looking forward to Bigg Boss this year. In fact, even Bigg Boss Marathi did really well, so I believe Bigg Boss Hindi should be huge. I watched the first episode and have taken a liking to Alice Kaushik; I feel she has a lot of promise. even Shrutika Arjun is someone who is a great entertainer and so is Tajinder Bagga. I look forward to watching these three contestants, but let’s see how the episodes pan out, contestant always surprise us as the show moves on.”

Alice Kaushik is a TV actor who was seen in the show 'Pandya Store' and is now making headlines in 'Bigg Boss 18'. Tajindar Bagga is a BJP politician from Delhi who is hugely popular on social media.

Taking about Sandiip Sickand, he is making waves in regional content with his show "Aboli", which is performing extremely well. He shared, “It reassures me that good, unique storytelling always works. Audiences are craving something beyond the usual saas-bahu dramas and are open to experimenting. In fact, my show "Aboli" is nearing 1,000 episodes, and it’s extremely humbling. It feels fantastic and strengthens my belief in the power of experimentation and quality storytelling.” In addition to his ongoing projects, Sandiip is set to appear in an upcoming web series. While he didn’t share many details, he assured that the series looks promising and that the makers have done a great job. He plans to speak more about it as the release date approaches.

