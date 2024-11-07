‘Bigg Boss 18’: Sara Arfeen Khan gets violent, throws things at Vivian, Eisha

Mumbai, Nov 7 The drama in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 18” is now at its peak as contestant Sara Arfeen Khan will be seen turning violent in the upcoming episode.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram, shows that after the task for being in the race to become time god, housemates Sara, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer, Chahat Panday, Digvijay Singh Rathee and Shrutika are in the race to become the head of the house.

In the task, the contestants are supposed to hold onto the scepter and the one who holds onto it till the end gets the opportunity to become the time god. Amid the task, due to the push and pull, Sara loses control and leaves the task and pushes the scepter on Karan.

She is then seen going to the bedroom and throwing things around the room. Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang try to control Sara and are heard saying: “Sara no.”

Responding to Shilpa, Sara says: “Just leave me alone.”

Her husband Arfeen Khan goes up to Vivian and screams at the actor: “Uska dil tumne todha hai.”

Sara then comes out of the room and throws things at Vivian. Eisha tries to pacify Sara, who in return hits the former with a cushion.

Alice is heard saying: “You can’t do that”, to which Sara screams: “Chup.”

This leads to a huge fight in the house, where Avinash Mishra, Arfeen and others get entangled.

The promo ends with Eisha, who seems very angry, telling Sara: “Throwing things is not fine.”

It is not clear if Sara will be shown the exit door over her violent behaviour, which is not allowed in the show.

Currently the show has housemates, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash, Chum Darang, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Mishra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, and Arfeen Khan.

It has two new wildcards Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor adding extra spice to the already heated house.

