Bigg Boss 18 Star Shilpa Shirodkar Tested Positive For COVID, Urges Everyone to Wear Mask

Television and Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss 18 fame Shilpa Shirodkar has been tested positive for Covid-19. This news has shocked everyone as this was very unexpected. Actress share a post on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Hello people I have been tested positive for COVID. Stay safe and wear mask".

Shilpa urged every one to 'stay safe'. Netizens took comment section and asked her to take care of her and prayed for speedy recovery.

Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the news and said, "Oh god take care Shilpa...speedy recovery." Talking about recent project Shilpa Shirodkar's was participant on Bigg Boss 18 and her current work on the supernatural thriller film, Jatadhara. She also returned to films in 2020 with the delayed release of Guns of Banaras.