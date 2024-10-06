Bigg Boss 18: Swami Aniruddha Acharya Maharaj becomes Salman Khan’s matchmaker

Mumbai, Oct 6 Bigg Boss 18, which is all set to premiere on October 6 at 9 p.m., has released its latest promo.

The promo features the immensely popular Swami Aniruddha Acharya Maharaj along with Salman Khan and a Bigg Boss contestant. While the full face of the contestant isn't revealed, his voice and turban makes it clear that the contestant is BJP politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

In the promo, Swami Aniruddha Acharya Maharaj asks Tajinder Bagga, "Aap kis uddeshya se yahan aaye hain?" (What is your purpose for coming to the Bigg Boss house?). Bagga humorously replies, "Rajnaitik log bahut lalchi hote hain. Hamara lalach ye hota hai ki jyada se jyada log humein janen" (Politicians are greedy. Our greed is to be known by as many people as possible).

Swami Ji continues by asking Bagga, "Aapki shaadi ho gayi?" (Are you married?). Bagga responds, "Bhai se chota hoon" (I am younger than Salman).

In a lighthearted moment, Swami Aniruddha Acharya Maharaj jokingly declares, "Do dekhni padegi, ek aapke liye aur ek inke liye" (I will have to find two matches, one for you and one for Salman).

Adding to the humor, he says, "Main jo dekhoonga, woh bhagegi nahi" (I will find a girl who won't run away).

Salman, with his usual wit, instantly replies, "Humein bhagodi chahiye" (I want a runaway girl).

Tajinder Bagga, a BJP politician from Delhi, is quite popular on social media for fearlessly raising his voice for nationalist causes. In 2020, he contested the Hari Nagar Assembly seat on a BJP ticket but lost to AAP’s Rajkumari Dhillon. In 2022, Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police after allegations by the AAP of making provocative statements.

Bigg Boss 18 has some interesting contestants this season, including TV actor Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, and Alice Kaushik. Bollywood actor Shilpa Shirodkar is also part of the show.

