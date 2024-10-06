Bigg Boss 18: Watch Salman Khan's witty banter with Aniruddhacharya as he asks "Kab karenge shaadi?"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : In a sensational start to the much-anticipated 18th season of 'Bigg Boss', host Salman Khan took center stage during the premiere event themed "Time Ka Taandav."

The event aired live on Colors TV and JioCinema, showcasing an extravagant new house designed to captivate both contestants and viewers alike.

Spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya made a memorable guest appearance, asking Salman, "Kab karenge shaadi?" (When will you get married?).

To which Salman responded humorously, noting that he's perfectly fine being single and sees no immediate need for marriage.

The premiere offered fans a sneak peek into the luxurious setup, which includes a spacious living room, a large kitchen, and an innovative confession room.

Adding an unexpected twist, the house also features a unique jail area modeled after a cave, setting the stage for some thrilling moments this season.

In a playful nod to the show's theme, Salman engaged in an imaginative conversation with his past and future selves, joking about the longevity of his role.

"You must work hard and do the film 'Prem'," his past self advised, while an AI-generated version of himself hinted at still hosting Bigg Boss in its 38th season.

He also introduced contestants Chahat Panday, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, among others.

A tantalizing tagline teased the upcoming chaos, proclaiming, "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga!" (This time, a storm will hit the house because Bigg Boss will bring the chaos of time!).

This season promises to be riveting, with 18 contestants vying for the coveted winner's trophy and a hefty cash prize. Last year's champion, Munawar Faruqui, has set a high standard for the new participants.

With a blend of drama, strategy, and the intriguing theme of time travel, Bigg Boss 18 is poised to keep audiences glued to their screens.

