'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karanveer Mehra misses Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary, shares his unseen pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 : As it's the birth anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput today, his friends and members of the television and film industry penned love-filled notes in his fond memory.

Actor Karanveer Mehra, who recently emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18, also remembered the late star by sharing a cute picture with him.

"Happy Birthday Bhai. I wish you were here to see this Bhai," Karanveer wrote, indicating how badly he is missing Sushant's presence during the best phase of his career.

Earlier in the day, Sushan't sister Shweta posted a video compilation of some of the 'Chhichhore' actor's cherished moments.

She also added an emotional note to celebrate his legacy.

In her note, Shweta remembered Sushant not just as an actor but as a "seeker," a "thinker," and a soul filled with "boundless curiosity."

"Your light continues to shine in the hearts of millions. You weren't just an actor; you were a seeker, a thinker, a soul filled with boundless curiosity and love. From the universe you admired to the dreams you so fearlessly pursued, you taught us all to reach beyond limits, to wonder, to question, and to love deeply," she wrote.

"Every smile you shared, every dream you spoke of, and every piece of wisdom you left behind is a reminder that your essence is eternal. You are not just a memoryyou are an energy, a force that continues to inspire. Bhai, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Today, we celebrate youyour brilliance, your passion, and your infinite soul," she added.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Bandra residence. He was 34. Sushant began his career in the entertainment industry with TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and went on to receive accolades for his performance in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta.

The actor transitioned to the big screen and was seen in movies like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara, among others.

He gained significant popularity after his biggest success, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi, which was the official remake of the novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film was released on OTT.

