‘Bigg Boss 19’: Abhishek Bajaj claims Tanya Mittal flirts with him, says she asks to meet him ‘alone’

Mumbai, Nov 4 ‘Bigg Boss 19’ housemate Abhishek Bajaj stirred drama inside the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house after claiming that co-contestant Tanya Mittal has been flirting with him and even asked to meet him alone.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram and was captioned: “Ghar mein discuss ho raha hai Tanya ki acchhai aur sachchai ka mudda, kya ab hoga iss baat par bada jhagda?”

The heated exchange began during a conversation where Shehbaz Badesha commented on Tanya’s emotional behaviour, saying, “People of the world, I’ll tell you the truth. It’s a small thing, and you go and cry in two minutes to show people that you’re so sweet and nice.”

Ashnoor Kaur chimed in, calling it a “sympathy card,” prompting Abhishek to add fuel to the fire.

He said, “She flirts with me when we are alone. She says, ‘Why don’t you meet me alone?’”

The statement left the housemates stunned, as Shehbaz is heard saying: “What?”

Tanya immediately hits back, saying, “Abhishek, don’t spread wrong narratives. I don’t need to flirt with you. Look at your face. You’re not my type. Get lost.”

In the upcoming episode of the show, based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, the housemates will be seen giving out names for eviction. Pranit More was recently evicted from the show due to health reasons in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor