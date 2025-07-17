Bigg Boss 19: Actress Daisy Shah Breaks Silence on Being Part of Salman Khan Hosted Show

Bigg Boss new season will be soon on the tv screen and who will be part of the show is a big question. Names like Apoorva Mukhija, Sudhanshu Pandey, Ram Kapoor, Raj Kundra are in discussion. Among all theses names Daisy Shah was one of the most discussed name in the most likely list. Daisy has now opened up about the participation in Bigg Boss 19.

While addressing rumours about possible participation Daisy said, "Putting an end to all the rumours. I am not Doing Bigg Boss. Probably never will. Dhanyawad," and added a folded hand emoji."

Daisy began her career as a model and worked in the advertising and modeling industry before making her foray into acting. She got her breakthrough in Bollywood with the 2011 film "Bodyguard," where she played the role of Divya, opposite Salman Khan.