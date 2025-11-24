Bigg Boss 19: After Kunickaa Sadanand’s Eviction, Fans Claim She Deserved to Stay Over Ashnoor, Shehbaz & Malti

Kunickaa Sadanand’s got evicted from Bigg boss 19 few days before the show the finale and fans are calling her eviction unfair. Salman praised her gameplay and now fans saying she was more deserving to stay in the house than some of the other contestants.

After being named among the four contestants with the fewest votes alongside Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand was evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Salman praised her contributions, saying, "Kunickaa, too good yaar, well played, well done. Aapke bina yeh season adhura hota (this season would have been incomplete without you)."

Kunickaa initially managed the house without being assigned captain, but resigned the captaincy within three days of officially receiving the title. Salman praised her several times for her strong stances in the house. Beyond her fiery nature, Kunickaa's emotional and fun sides resonated with the audience, contributing to her long run in the game.

Despite numerous nominations, she avoided eviction until two weeks before the finale. Her friendships with Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, and conflicts with Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, and Farrhana Bhatt, defined her memorable journey.