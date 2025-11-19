Bigg Boss 19: Akanksha Chamola Ask Gaurav Khanna to Stay Away From Pranit More; Here's Why

Bigg Boss 19: As game is heading towards finale, Gaurav Khanna's game is getting good. In Bigg Boss 19 house we saw a good bond between Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur. Specially after Pranit More's medical exit, Gaurav Khanna was seen emotional and was one of the most happy person to see when he re-entered. However Gaurav's wife Akanksha came in house during family week and has advice him to stay away from Pranit More.

In Bigg Boss season 19 13th week, family members of contestant came inside house to boost their confidence. Gaurava Khanna got emotional after seeing his wife Akanksha inside house. As soon as Akanksha comes, Gaurav hugs his wife. According to source after meeting him, Akanksha advises Gaurav to stay away from Pranit More. As soon as she comes into the house, Akanksha tells Gaurav, "Stay away from Pranit. I didn't like what he did with Abhishek Bajaj at all". This will be seen in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss.

Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur were good friends from the start. However, after Mridul and Abhishek left, a rift seemed to develop between Pranit, Ashnoor, and Gaurav. After Akanksha's advice Pranit More's fans are upset now it remains to be seen if Akanksha's advice will alter the dynamic between Gaurav and Pranit.