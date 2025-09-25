‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal apologizes to Awez for over passing personal comments

Mumbai, Sep 25 In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Amaal Mallik will be seen extending a heartfelt apology to co-housemate Awez Darbar for his earlier snarky comments about his relationship.

Having candid exchange, both will express their feelings openly, putting forth their perspectives and addressing the misunderstandings.

Awez will be heard saying: “I know a lot of things about Baseer but I will never speak about them. Even when Abhishek keeps asking, I will choose not to say anything because I know he will use it against him.”

“People on your side will only talk to demean you. Why not talk about the effort? Nobody is perfect. The audience will see everything—if you hang out with those people, it will create a wrong perspective about you.”

Awez will further say to Amaal: “I’ll be told I’m not visible, but I won’t sit with people I don’t like just for the limelight. Even if I get out of the show because of that, I won’t fake connections. Everyone will make fun of me saying I keep apologizing, but I will only say sorry when I genuinely feel it.”

Responding to him, Amaal will clarify his intentions.

He will say: “If you feel hurt, I will be genuinely sorry. I won’t apologize for looking good on the show—I know you from the outside, and my apology will come from the heart.”

The upcoming episode will also have a “Bigg Boss Movie Night” themed event in the controversial reality show, where footage from inside the house of each contestant will be shown to the housemates.

A promo of the show was shared by the channel on Instagram, where the voice of Bigg Boss is heard saying: “Bigg Boss Movie Night mai aaj ghar ke andar ki kuch baahar ki baatein dekh lete.”

The housemates are then shown some footage seemingly of housemates talking about their co-housemates.

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

