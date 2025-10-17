Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Apologizes to Farhana Bhatt After Controversial Fight, Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 19: A heated argument broke out between Amaal Mallik and Frahana Bhatt on Thursday. During the argument Frahana called Amaal mother, "B-grade person," to which the singer-music composer responded with an obscene remark towards her mother. In recent promo Amaal was seen saying sorry to Frahana for his anger and comment.

On Thursday, whole house was against, Frahana as she shredded Neelam Giri's letter to keep herself safe. After the task whole house was against and slamming her for her act. Amaal called her shameless and threw her plate while she was eating. During a heated argument, Amaal snatched food from Farhana's plate, threw it, and broke the plate in the living area. The situation worsened when Farhana called Amaal a "B-grade person," prompting an obscene retort about her mother.

Following the episode, Farhana's team released a statement on X, condemning Amaal's behavior: "Amaal, your confidence only emerges when it's directed at women. Throwing food is not drama, it's disrespect. Such behavior is cheap, shameful, and unacceptable." In response to the post, the Amaal team stated that while they valued Farhana and Amaal's past friendship, Farhana had spoken negatively about her friends, disrespected Amaal, and destroyed Neelam's family letter in retaliation.

Atleast amaal said sorry but this Ms Sadist Vamp is giving attitude as if she didnt utter any filth from her gutter mouth.



So called peace activist!



Also saw a post where PM called her fake& attention seeker! 1st time i agree with you PM.#AmaalMallikpic.twitter.com/amj5f2jpdg — Dr.A. (@AkshUtopia) October 16, 2025

We've always valued Farhana and Amaal's friendship in the past. But, Farhana herself spoke behind her own friends, disrespected Amaal over a simple thing and even tore Neelam’s family letter just to get back. Everyone has crossed lines...let’s not act like only one person went… https://t.co/Hg1cpbov7Z — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) October 16, 2025

They emphasized that everyone involved had crossed boundaries, adding that Amaal's major conflicts have primarily been with men, and they defended her in the past when a man acted against her. Amaal's apology follows criticism from housemates, and public opinion is split. Some believe Farhana was wrong to destroy the letter and provoke Amaal, while others think Amaal overreacted and wrongly involved family members in their dispute.