Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Confronts Malti Chahar Over ‘Gutter’ Comment, Says ‘Don’t Disrespect Me’ (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar had a heated argument after she allegedly called him "gutter" during recent fight. Channel shared a promo of upcoming episode which captioned, “Ghar mein shuru hua emotional storm jab Malti aur Amaal ke beech huyi takraar!” Video begins with Amaal walking upto Malti and confronting saying, “I told you not to disrespect me,” after a disagreement between the two. Malti tried to calm the situation, saying, “Let me speak to you later,” to which Amaal firmly replied, “Gutter wutter nahi bolneka.”

The argument escalated when housemate Tanya Mittal intervened, questioning Amaal about Malti's offensive remarks. Kunickaa Sadanand criticized Malti's behavior, while Tanya accused her of manipulating Amaal. Malti defended herself, denying any wrongdoing. Amaal urged Malti to confront Tanya directly if she was being rude. Mridul Tiwari then told Malti that Tanya was trying to control Amaal.

Recent Weeken Ka Vaar episodes featured a double elimination with Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama leaving the Bigg Boss house. The remaining contestants are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri. This week, all contestants were nominated due to Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur breaking house rules by whispering. Bigg Boss, based on the Dutch Big Brother format, premiered on November 3, 2006, and has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons, airing on JioHotstar and Colors.