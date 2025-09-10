Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up About Being Removed from Films, Says Calls Karke Nikala Hein

In recent Bigg Boss 19 episode Amaal Mallik opened up about her hardship and how he got removed from the films. While talking to contestant, Amaal told tough side of entertainment industry. He told there were times when powerful people tried to push him out, but he always made it a point to bounce back stronger, letting his music do the talking.

Amaal became emotional after Kunkia and Tanya's fight, during which Kunkia criticized Tanya's family. Amaal said, "This is the first time i feel bad for being a part of the show. Many people have told me ki khatam kar denge tumhe... Dekhte hain kahan tak chaloge is industry mein... 20-20 calls karke bade bade bade actors producers ne pictures se nikaala hai, yahin khada hoon... "

He further added, " I will give hit again....and then they'll come back saying, 'Brother, please give us a song.' That's how the industry is." Meanwhile, Nearing the first month, show is delivering high drama with tasks, conflicts, and personal stories. Shehbaz Badesha, brother of Shehnaaz Gill, recently entered as the first wildcard contestant.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the show streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, and Kunickaa Sadanand are among those competing for the win.