‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik says his breakup inspired song ‘Roke Na Ruke Naina’

Mumbai, Oct 6 In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19”, music composer Amaal Mallik talked about the deeply personal story behind his hit song “Roke Na Ruke Naina” from the film “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”.

“I was going through a breakup and was supposed to go on a trip when Shashank gave me this song. I initially said no, as I was about to leave, but he told me to work on it through the trip,” Amaal shared.

He revealed that the second stanza is super close to his heart.

Revealing the reason why, Amaal said: “It was a final disconnection for us—we weren’t supposed to meet again. That’s when I wrote, ‘Haathon ki lakeere do milti jahan hai, jisko pata hai bata de, jagah wo kahan hai.’”

Amaal then shared that renonwed playback singer Arijit Singh recorded the track in just 20 minutes.

“Arijit was supposed to record this, and my friends were waiting to meet him. He just came, recorded within 20 minutes, and those very 20 minutes won him the Filmfare,” Amaal said.

Talking about Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the romantic comedy film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. It is the second installment of the Dulhania franchise and a spiritual successor to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

It follows the story of an aspiring independent air hostess from a small town who refuses to conform to the patriarchal expectations of her chauvinistic fiancé.

No housemate was evicted this weekend from the show. The contestants, who were nominated for were Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama and Pranit More.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor