‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik calls Baseer Ali a 'true friend'

Mumbai, Dec 5 The father of singer and composer Amaal Mallik, who is presently in the 'Bigg Boss 19' house, Daboo Malik, thanked the former housemate Baseer Ali for being a 'true friend' to his son.

Taking to his official X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle, Daboo Malik called Baseer Amaal's 'rock'.

His post read, "Love to @Baseer_Bob He was the rock who stood by Amaal as a true friend.. will never forget those moments of support .. Don’t believe anything else but believe only my love for him …(sic)."

Daboo Malik also posted a couple of photos from his recent meet with Baseer on his Insta, along with another heartfelt note that read, "Ye Lo Ji … Lots of love to my boy @baseer_bob … His support made Amaal the rockstar … Thanks for all the love my son … God Bless … He Asks His Fans To Vote for Amaal … (red heart emoji) (sic)."

On Wednesday, Baseer shared a Tweet saying, "@AmaalMallik for the win."

The post came just days before the 'Bigg Boss season 19' finale scheduled for December 7. Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, and Amaal have emerged as the top contenders this season for the trophy.

However, despite the finale being so close, the drama inside the 'Bigg Boss 19 house' refuses to die down as Farrhana and Tanya recently got into a heated argument, accusing each other of manipulation and double standards.

Farrhana alleged that Tanya had earlier called her the “strongest contestant” in the house, hoping to see her as “the only competition”.

Asking the reason for the sudden shift in opinion, Farrhana accused Tanya of using “cheap tactics” to gain support inside the house.

Reacting to this, Tanya said that “things change with time,” prompting Farrhana to accuse her of playing “chindi games” for personal advantage.

The argument finally came to an end with Farrhana telling Tanya to “go to hell”.

