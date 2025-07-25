Bigg Boss 19 Announcement Creates Buzz: 'Anokhi Rajneeti' Leaves Fans Curious (Watch Video)

Buzz about the Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss has been brewing around from past days. The new season will soon be seen and the first look of season 19 is now out. This teaser is just glimpse leaving fans wonder about the theme and the tentative contestants. As per the reports show's broadcast schedule is changing. Episodes will now be released on Disney+ Hotstar before they are shown on TV. This "digital-first" strategy is intended to appeal to modern viewing preferences and reach a wider audience.

While sharing the teaser colors captioned it in a tricky way. Caption read,"Naa chalegi koi chaal yaa neeti kyunki iss baar Bigg Boss mein rachi jaayegi anokhi rajneeti! BIGG BOSS Coming Soon." This caption is indicating that their might have some political angle. What is in the plate will be revealed on show primer date.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Actress Daisy Shah Breaks Silence on Being Part of Salman Khan Hosted Show

The change in broadcasting direction aims to draw in younger, tech-oriented viewers who prefer streaming over traditional television. This new approach for Bigg Boss 19 is anticipated to significantly increase viewership. The season is expected to premiere in late August, and further details will be released shortly.