Bigg Boss 19: Arbaz Patel Hints at Participation in Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show

Bigg Boss 19 Update: Arbaz Patel has sparked rumors about his entry into Bigg Boss 19 after posting a story on Instagram. "Bohot maza aane wala hai kuch hi din me. Or bohot kuch hone bhi wala hai. I am so excited. Haters aap log k leye bhi bohot kuch aane wala hai to kam par lag jao. Or Pyaar karne Wale ke leye to main hu hi," he wrote on his Instagram story. Arbaz Patel has previously gained recognition through his participation in MTV Splitsvilla X5. He is also known for his relationship with Nikki Tamboli, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss Marathi 5. The couple met during Bigg Boss Marathi 5.

The final list of contestants will be revealed on the premiere day. However, some names rumoured to join the show include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh, Hunar Gandhi, Mr. Faisu, Dhanashree Verma, Apoorva Mukhija, and Pooja Gamingg. Other names in talks are Purav Jha, Nidhi Shah, Jannat Zubair, Hiba Nawab, Sreeram Chandra, and Gaurav Khanna. Reports last week said The Traitors contestant Elnaaz Norouzi was offered Rs 6 crore per week to join Bigg Boss 19 but declined due to film commitments.

The much-awaited 19th season of Bigg Boss is set to begin on August 24. The show will air on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. and Colors TV at 10:30 p.m. Salman Khan will host the season for three months.

The makers recently released the official trailer revealing the theme of this season — Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. The show is set in a Parliament-inspired house where contestants will have the power to make important decisions. This will create a new dynamic where housemates face the consequences of their choices.

Bigg Boss 19 Official Trailer