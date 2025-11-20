‘Bigg Boss 19’: Armaan Malik asks brother Amaal to stay away from Tanya Mittal

Mumbai, Nov 20 With Family Week underway on “Bigg Boss 19”, the housemates are finally getting a chance to spend time with their loved ones and hear honest feedback about their game. The latest guest to enter the house is singer Armaan Malik, who will be seen offering his insights on the contestants to his brother, Amaal Mallik.

In a candid brother-to-brother conversation, Armaan and Amaal reflected on the changing dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Armaan shared that he didn’t appreciate the story Tanya had narrated about him, calling it “anti-Armaan” and expressing that it didn’t sit right with him.

He advised Amaal to keep his distance from Tanya, saying that while their early friendship was fine, the sudden flip in her behaviour wasn’t good.

Their conversation shifted to former housemate Neelam Giri, Amaal, said she was the best girl in the house and asked Armaan what he thought of her.

Armaan responded warmly, describing Neelam as a “golden-hearted girl.”

Armaan made his debut in 2007 as a child singer in Bollywood with the song "Bum Bum Bole" featured in the movie Taare Zameen Par.

His first on-screen appearance was in the film Kaccha Limboo in 2011. He is known for crooning numbers such as Bol Do Na Zara, Wajah Tum Ho, Main Hoon Hero Tera, Sab Tera, Kaun Tujhe (Male Version), Khali Khali Dil and Dil Mein Ho Tum to name a few.

The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

Mridul Tiwari is the latest contestant, who was shown the exit door. The show currently has Tanya, Farrhana, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa, Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badeshah, Malti Chahar, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

This week the nominated names include Tanya, Farrhana, Ashnoor, Kunickaa, Gaurav, Malti, Pranit and Amaal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor