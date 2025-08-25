Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik Cheers for Brother Amaal Mallik as He Enters Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show — “Jeet Ke Aana…”

Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss 19: Singer and composer Amaal Mallik made a surprising entry into Bigg Boss 19 during the show’s premiere on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Amaal’s brother Armaan Malik expressed his full support for him on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. He encouraged his brother to enjoy the experience. Armaan wrote, “Jeet ke aana Sher Khan, break a leg! Just not literally.” When asked about his feelings on Amaal joining the show, he said, “Obviously, I was never in favour of it, but now who can explain anything to Amaal bhai sahab. Let him treat it like boarding school, have some fun, and come back soon. We have a lot of songs pending.”

During the premiere, Salman Khan said he was surprised Amaal had agreed to join Bigg Boss 19. “Because your songs are doing well, your shows are doing well,” he said.

Amaal thanked Salman for giving him a start in the industry. He said, “Today, I’m about to do something different — and once again, you’re part of it. You’re lucky for me.” He added that he has been misunderstood at times. “I found success a bit too early. I have mellowed down with age. I want this show to connect with people who have shown me love for the past 10 years. They know the music, but maybe not the person behind it. I want them to meet the real Amaal,” he said.

Host Salman Khan introduced 16 contestants set to compete inside the house.The lineup includes actors, content creators, comedians, musicians, and models. Some of the other confirmed participants are Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, and Nehal Chudasama. Additional participants include Shehbaz Badesha, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Zeeshan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Hunar Hale, Shafaq Naaz, Payal Dhare, Natalia Janoszek, Siwet Tomar, and Khank Waghnani.