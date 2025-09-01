‘Bigg Boss 19’: Ashnoor gets immunity as Kunickaa removed from captaincy

Mumbai, Sep 1 Although actress Kunickaa Sadanand won the captaincy task fair and square in Bigg Boss 19, she was removed as the house captain after the co-contestants were asked to vote.

The Bigg Boss 19 house witnessed its first major twist this week, as tensions flared during a dramatic assembly room session. The fate of the season’s first captain, Kunickaa, was put to a vote when Bigg Boss asked the housemates: “Does Kunicka deserve to be safe from the nomination list this week?”

Around 12 contestants voted against Kunickaa, who has previously been accused of mistakenly treating the Bigg Boss house as a “gurukul.”

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will be seen announcing that Kunicka was stripped of her captaincy, would receive no immunity this week, and would now be eligible to be nominated by the housemates.

Bigg Boss will be heard saying: “The housemates don’t consider Kunicka a captain, and she shouldn’t get immunity either. The first captain of the house has completely failed. There will be no captain now, and the house will be managed collectively by the housemates.”

The focus then shifted to deciding who among the contestants would be granted immunity.

After much deliberation, Ashnoor and Abhishek emerged as the two contenders, with the majority vote ultimately going in favour of Ashnoor, who secured safety from this week’s nominations.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, the upcoming episode will also showcase a verbal spat between Neelam Giri and Farhana Bhatt.

Farhana will be seen calling Neelam Kunickaa’s sidekick, which will be the cause of contention between the two girls. However, Neelam will be seen breaking down in tears later.

Farhana and Baseer will also be seen locking horns. Baseer will throw Farhana’s bedding into the pool, while she retaliates by throwing things at him, leading to a massive showdown.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

