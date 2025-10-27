Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Defends Abhishek Bajaj After Tanya Mittal Question About His Ex-Wife (Watch Video)

Salman Khan's comment “ex-wives” left contestant Abhishek Bajaj visibly tense after weekend ka Vaar. In upcoming episode, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt brings up the same topic in front of Abhishek Bajaj, leaving him uncomfortable. In recent promo, Tanya, Farrhana and Abhishek Bajaj are seen having conversation where Tanya ask Abhishek that if he is married or not and tease him saying ex-wife, ex-wife. Getting awkward, Abhishek leaves the garden area and then tells Ashnoor that, Tanya is saying ex-wife. Getting furious Ashnoor confronts Tanya and the candid conversations turn intense, and it happens again when Tanya drags Abhishek’s ex-wife into it.

In promo shared by makers, Tanya ask Abhishek, "Kya bahar agaya hein tera, Shadi shuda toh nahi hein na..." To which Abhishek says no. Tanay says don't make good boy face, I am smart enough...teri shadi, tere ex bahar agai ho. " Abhishek says, "I don't know what is happening outside the house. Meri behen hein gharpe." Farrhana interrupt's the conversation and tell Abhishek, why are you walking out like Malti. "

Tanya says, My god this boy is such a game player and teases him saying ex-wife... promo shows Abhishek telling Ashnoor that Tanya is saying ex-wife (with reference to Salman Khan's remark). Ashnoor confronts Tanya, asserting that Abhishek is her friend and she won't tolerate you talking about his personal life. Tanya dismisses Ashnoor's anger, saying they can joke as they please, leading Ashnoor to question Tanya's character. Tanya defends herself, telling Ashnoor not to judge her.

After Ashnoor leaves, Tanya warns Abhishek that if her role as his lawyer prevents them from joking, she will not talk with him. Social media gets divided into two groups once supporting Tanya and Farrhana and other applauding Ashnoor for standing for her friend.

Watch: Ashnoor defending Abhishek Bajaj

Salman Khan ex-wives remark

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan made a comment about "ex-wives" that seemed to bother Abhishek Bajaj. Salman pointed out how much attention the contestants were getting, saying that fans, girlfriends, ex-girlfriends, wives, and ex-wives all had opinions. This made housemates Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari curious, as they remembered Abhishek mentioning an ex-wife before.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Faces Backlash, Called ‘Dogla’ for Backing Ashnoor Kaur & Abhishek Bajaj (Watch Video)

Ashnoor Kaur noticed Abhishek was stressed and privately reassured him not to worry. Later, Salman discussed Ashnoor's concerns about Abhishek and Farrhana Bhatt's friendship. He also shared that Farrhana had called Abhishek "the most pure-hearted person in the house," which made him blush.