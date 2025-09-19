Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur firmly says she can never be in a romantic relationship with Abhishek Bajaj

Mumbai Sep 19 , In the latest buzz from the Bigg Boss season 19 house, the growing camaraderie between Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj has once again come under the spotlight.

A video recently posted on the host channel's social media account captured an interesting moment when fellow housemate Neha Chudasama and Baseer Ali questioned Ashnoor about her equation with Abhishek.

When asked why the two weren't dating despite their visible closeness, Ashnoor was quick to set the record straight. She stated that she only views Abhishek as a very good friend, adding that he radiates a best friend vibe and nothing beyond that. Not wanting to back down so easily, Nehal countered by suggesting that even platonic friendships can eventually blossom into romantic relationships.

However, Ashnoor held her ground and reiterated that her bond with Abhishek is strictly that of friendship. Interestingly, Abhishek, who was also present during the conversation, echoed Ashnoor's sentiments and clarified that he, too, had no intention of taking the relationship beyond friendship and valued Ashnoor as one of his closest companions in the house.

While the housemates continue to tease the duo and fans outside speculate about a potential romance between Ashnoor and Abhishek, the two have consistently maintained that their bond is purely platonic and rooted in mutual respect. Kaur and Bajaj's dynamic has become one of the most talked-about aspects of the season.

