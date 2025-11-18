Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up About Health, Body Bloating During Emotional Moment With Father (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19, this week begins with family members of contestants coming inside the house to boost their confidence. First one to enter house was Ayaan Lall, Kunickaa Sadanand's son. Then Ashnoor Kaur's father entered and seeing him, actress can't stop crying. As soon as Ashnoor Kaur’s father, Gurmeet Singh entered, he came and sat near her. Gurmeet Singh waited for Bigg Boss to announce release. As soon as bigg boss announce, Ashnoor breaks down in tear, while asking if she playing good and if her behaviour is good or not.

Gurmeet Singh assured Ashnoor that she is playing good and he is proud of her. Ashnoor confessed to her father that the past few weeks had been difficult and she struggled to articulate her feelings, questioning if her mother would be proud and if she was doing enough. Her father reassured her that her mother was proud and that she was exceeding expectations, doing more than any daughter could for her parents. He expressed his own pride in her conduct amidst the chaos, along with the pride of friends, family, and fans. He then expressed concern about her well-being, observing that she had lost weight and asking why she wasn't eating properly.

Ashnoor responded, "I don't know my body is bloating without any reason and I have controlled eating also. I don't know what happening, all the teenage thing got triggered." Ashnoor's father encouraged her to ignore negative comments and make her own decisions. He then met with Tanya to express his disappointment in her body-shaming comments, for which Tanya apologized.

Ashnoor Opens up About Mother's struggle

Television popular actress Ashnoor Kaur is in Bigg Boss and has reached in top nine. She has been working in this industry since she was . Ashnoor started her career in 2009 with Jhansi Ki Rani. Actress revealed while talking to Pranit More that to make her successful career her mother sacrificed a lot. Ashnoor revealed that her mother was a teacher and managing job and my shoot was difficult for him. She used to send her with nanny. But in 2009 she quit her job to stay with me and till 2021 she stayed with her.

Ashnoor recounted how her mother single-handedly managed her early career, even learning to drive to handle the rigorous schedules. She drove me everywhere—from school to set and back, sometimes squeezing in auditions and look tests. Whenever possible, she'd rush me back to school. My mom sacrificed her own career for me.