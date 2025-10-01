‘Bigg Boss 19’: Ashnoor Kaur warns Farrhana Bhatt, says ‘parvarish pe toh jao hi mat’

Mumbai, Oct 1 Contestants Ashnoor Kaur and Farrhana Bhatt will be seen engaging in a war of words in the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss” hosted by Salman Khan.

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram. In the promo, the voice of Bigg Boss is heard saying to the housemates in the Assembly room: “Ghar ki captain Farrhana ko show ke prati gharwalon ki layakta ko rank karna hai (The house captain, Farrhana, has to rank the housemates’ capability towards the show.)”

Talking about Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana said: “GK apne words ko zubaan pe laayiye jo bhi aap sochte hao ( GK, bring your thoughts to words, whatever you feel).”

She then spoke about Mridul and said: “Mridul inka is ghar main maksad hai kuch kiye bager hi aage badhna ( Mridul’s purpose in this house is to move ahead without doing anything).”

When Farrhana gave her two cents on Ashnoor, it turned out to be a word war.

Farrhana said: “Ashnoor you are the most hypocrite (Ashnoor, you are the most hypocritical.)”

To which, Ashnoor replied: “Hypocrisy level aapka hai mera nahi (The hypocrisy level is yours, not mine.)”

“Woh meri parvarish nahi hai aapki tahah (That’s not my upbringing, it’s yours),” said Farrhana.

In anger, Ashnoor warned Farrhana not to talk about upbringing.

“Parvarish pe toh jao hi mat (Don’t even start on upbringing),” said Ashnoor.

Farrhana then said that Ashnoor is being “fake.”

“Mujhe pata hai main fake nahi hu and I stand by it (I know I’m not fake, and I stand by it)” replied Ashnoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor