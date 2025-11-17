Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur's father says he is incredibly proud of her

Mumbai, Nov 17 Bigg Boss season 19 is just a few weeks away from its finale.

In the upcoming episodes, fans will get to see the family members of BB 19 housemates enter the house and give their feedback to the contestants, and also spend some good moments with them all. Contestant Ashnoor Kaur’s father, Gurmeet Singh, who entered the show for the family week episode, was seen sharing his thoughts and giving his feedback to his 21-year-old daughter, Ashnoor.

In an one-on-one conversation with Ashnoor, her father, Gurmeet, told her how incredibly proud he was of her journey and also revealed that once she wins, he and her mother, Avneet, have decided to give her a total of seven days of complete freedom to celebrate the victory in her own way. He also added that the entire family has been praising Ashnoor for her game and performance and has also been appreciating her upbringing. He added that nothing was making him happier and prouder than watching his daughter shine.

Earlier, while talking to IANS, Ashnoor Kaur’s parents, Avneet Kaur and Gurmeet, discussed their daughter's journey inside the Bigg Boss 19 house and also shared advice. Avneet, Aashnoor’s mother, said, “Ashnoor has always been focused, whether in school or in the industry. There's something everyone says about her. The advice I would give is, not everything deserves a reaction. It's okay to avoid certain things and save your energy. But now that she's stepping into a new phase of life after BB, I would tell her, when necessary, to speak up, maintain her dignity, but not hold back when someone crosses the line.”

Her father, Gurmeet, added, “Being selective with words is good, but being too selective can make you lag behind. I would encourage her to express herself more freely while staying respectful.”

