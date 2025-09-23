Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali gets miffed at Gaurav Khanna, blasts Kunickaa Sadanand

Mumbai Sep 23, IANS The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house escalated sharply when a seemingly routine kitchen chore turned into a full-blown fight between contestant Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand. The

incident took place when Gaurav Khanna, who was chopping vegetables as part of his house duties, asked Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand to request Baseer Ali to take over. While the task seemed like a simple thing, Baseer did not take it lightly.

He was upset about having to break his workout and bathing schedule to do the chopping. Ali's frustration quickly spiralled out of control. He accused Kunickaa of manipulating the situation to get things done her way, even though she had little to do with the Khanna’s request. Matters escalated when Baseer followed her during her exercise routine, hurling harsh words, mocking her with faces and even threatening to expose her.

His tone and behaviour were widely foreseen as derogatory and humiliating. Interestingly, Kunickaa chose not to engage with Ali's aggression and instead remained focused on her workout, refusing to react or retaliate to accusations and taunts. The audience was let down by Baseer’s action.

Social media reactions were filled in with many calling out Baseer for his conduct and expressing disappointment for his arrogance and his disrespectful behaviour. Gaurav, who was sitting in his resting chair, was observing the entire matter getting blown out of proportion. He was seen telling Zeishan Quadri how Baseer made a mountain out of a molehill and the chopping was not even a big task.

He mentioned that he had already done the majority of chopping and had asked Baseer to only chop half a ginger that was left. He added that Baseer created the entire drama for absolutely no reason, probably only to be seen on camera.

