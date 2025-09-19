‘Bigg Boss 19’: Baseer Ali tells Gaurav Khanna ‘aap main dum hi nahi hai’

Mumbai, Sep 19 It seems that tempers are soaring between housemates Baseer Ali and Gaurav Khanna, who will be seen engaging in a war of words in the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19”.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, the video showcased Baseer and Gaurav engaging in an argument in the kitchen.

Baseer first tells Gaurav: “GK sir, you play with words like the knife my G.”

To which, Gaurav said that he is just talking normal and it is Baseer, who is getting “triggered” for no reason.

Baseer then replies asking Gaurav why can’t he give straight answers.

“Direct question ke answers aap galiyon main kiyun ghumate ho,” Baseer said.

To which, Gaurav replied that he does not believe in passing things from here to there.

An annoyed Baseer says: “Aap main dum hi nahi hai.”

Agreeing to Baseer, Gaurav says: “Ek dum nahi hai.”

Further in the conversation, Baseer is heard telling Gaurav that wherever there is a chance to show muscles he will show and wherever there is a chance to crush he will crush.

“Jahan muscle dikhana hai wahan muscle dikhayengay and jahan masalna hai waha masal denge,” he said in Hindi.

Reverting to this, Gaurav makes a point saying that “Bigg Boss” is not an Iron Man show, it’s about using the brain.

“4 hafton main appka yeh roop nahi dekha tha aaj nikla hai,” replied Baseer.

To which, Gaurav snaps back saying: “Yeh hi roop hai.”

The promo was captioned: “Gaurav aur Baseer ki hui aisi argument, kya ho paayegi inke beech settlement? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

After the exit of Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar last week in a surprising double eviction, contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor