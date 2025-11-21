Bigg Boss 19: Deepak Chahar Teases Sister Malti After Making Surprise entry in House (Watch Video)

Cricketer Deepak Chahar and sister Malti are same brother sister duo that we see in our house. Malti Chahar who came as wild card in bigg boss has currently become household name with her unique style. While everyone's family members came inside house including Amaal Mallik's brother Armaan Malik and Shehbaz Badesha's father now audience were waiting to see who will be coming to meet Malti Chahar. Finally after long wait makers release new promo in which Deepak is seen making surprise entry in house.

Promo begins with Malti sleeping in garden area, when Deepak suddenly appears and surprise her. She wakes up and was surprisedly shock to see him. After meeting other contestants, he announces that I have come to this house with only one purpose. My sister has never cooked even a single roti for me in her entire life. She will only cook food today. I will eat the food and then leave. Kunickaa then offers water to Deepak and he again saying, She didn’t even offer him that, Thank you so much, ma’am. Gaurav Khanna added, It feels like Malti is wondering why someone has come from home.

Meanwhile with Deepak Chahar brother, upcoming episode will also feature Tanya Mittal’s brother and Shehbaz’s father entering the house. Earlier this week, the show featured visits from family members of the contestants, including Ashnoor Kaur, Armaan Malik, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Pranit More.Following Mridul Tiwari’s mid-week eviction, the remaining contestants—Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More—continue to compete.