Bigg Boss 19: Dipshikkha Nagppal comes out in support of Kunickaa Sadanand

Mumbai Sep 3 Bigg Boss 19 has entered its first week and has already seen a lot of showdowns taking place.

Recently, Bollywood veteran Kunickaa Sadanand was seen taking a stand for her good friends Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal, which made her go against the other contestants. Many young contestants in the house were seen bullying and mocking Kunickaa.

Kunickaa’s close friend and actress Dipshikkha Nagppal has stepped in to show her support, praising the actress for her determination, wisdom and authenticity.

Talking about Kunicka and her game, Dipshikkha revealed a more personal side of the actress’ journey to the show. “She is such a talented actress. I have known her for years. When I first heard about Bigg Boss, she told me she wasn’t going. I found it so strange.”

She added, “Later, when Kunickaa was actually entering the house, she sent me a voice note saying she was not supposed to tell anyone, but she was grateful I reached out. Of course, I understood that was the right thing to do.”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor