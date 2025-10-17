Bigg Boss 19 Diwali Special: No Elimination This Week, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Join Celebration

This week of Bigg Boss 19 was filled with full of drama and controversies, after Pani puri task Mridul Tiwari, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, and Neelam Giri are nominated for the elimination. Amid the rumours of mid-week elimination, makers gave contestant pleasant Diwali surprise and announce no-elimination for week. On weekend Ka war diwali special episode special guests will be seen meeting contestants.

This weekend's Diwali special episodes of Bigg Boss 19, airing October 18 and 19, will feature Salman Khan in traditional attire. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, stars of "Thamma," will join the celebration. Singer Shaan will perform, and there will be no elimination this week as a festive gesture.

Amaal Malik and Farrhana Bhatt engaged in a heated argument during the captaincy task, which escalated when Farrhana shredded Neelam's letter from home to secure her win. This act led to her being branded the season's ultimate villain, with contestants calling her "heartless," "cold-hearted," and a "B-grade actress."Salman Khan is expected to address the fight, the captaincy task, and its consequences during Weekend Ka Vaar.

This Diwali weekend, expect a bright and dramatic 'Bigg Boss 19' episode filled with lights, special guests, and explosive confrontations. Catch it on Colors TV at 10:30 pm or stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm daily.