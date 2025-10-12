Bigg Boss 19 fame Natalia Janoszek graces the final day of Lakme Fashion Week in sustainable ensemble

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Bigg Boss 19 fame Natalia Janoszek turned heads in her first-ever Indian fashion show on the final day of Lakme Fashion Week 2025.

On Sunday, Natalia graced the runway in a stylish look from the shelves of designer Rina Dhaka, who unveiled her Spring/Summer 2026 collection with a blend of rich colours, plisse textures, hand embroidery, and the transformation of waste materials.

Natalia was dressed in a sustainable ensemble that features an ivory mesh, a long threadwork skirt paired with a matching intricately crafted bralette.

The look was completed with a forearm cover, adding a trendy look to the outfit.

While speaking to the media, Natalia expressed her delight at walking the ramp for the first time in India, adding that she feels fortunate to be a part of the show.

Natalia Janoszek was recently seen in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 19. She was also a part of the recently released 'Housefull 5'. Natalia will be next seen in Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani starrer 'Mastiii 4'.

The fashion designer brought a distinct organic feel of the 90s spirit, evoking an "Out of Africa" nostalgia. With a focus on threadwork, the collection included wide-legged trousers, distorted trench coats, reimagined cargo looks and more.

The colour palette also comprised colours of wood and leaves, speaking a tale wrapped in nature. The collection strongly voiced the designer's sustainable fashion language, moving zero-carbon waste fabrics to fashion.

"Like leaves swaying in the wind, the collection flows with the rhythm of natureorganic, free, and timeless," Rina Dhaka said, as per the press release.

On the other hand, influencer Nitibha Kaul also walked the ramp for Rina, sporting a pair of ink-blue harem pants with a sleeveless peplum blouse.

The Lakme Fashion Week, which began on October 8, will conclude on October 12, featuring several designers and brands that focus on creativity, innovation, and sustainability in fashion.

