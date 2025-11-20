Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Tanya Mittal’s Brother Advises Her to Speak Less Amid 'Fake' Allegations

Bigg Boss 19 is currently celebrating family week, where the contestant's families came to meet them, to boost their confidence. Almost, every contestants family members visited expect Tanya Mittal and Malti Chahar. From last two days Tanya has been saying that her mother will be coming, however, instead of her brother will be coming. He brought her a bottle and her favorite teddy bear, Dabbu, which Abhishek Bajaj had hidden.

During his stay, told her what Amal says about her and advised her to speak less. Many things were constantly being said about Tanya Mittal, claiming that she was fake and pretentious. She was also trolled several times on Weekend Ka Vaar. The brother and sister have discussed these issues among themselves.

Whereas her brother said that this is what happens in big cities, once the work is done then it's tata, bye-bye, we are from Gwalior, this happens here, whereas Tanya Mittal was seen complaining to her brother about her family members, on which he said that no one, which will be shown in today's episode of Bigg Boss 19.