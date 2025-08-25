Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhat Gets Eliminated by Housemates From Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show, but There’s a Twist

Bigg Boss 19 Update: Farhana Bhat became the first contestant to face eviction from Bigg Boss 19, a day after the show’s grand premiere hosted by Salman Khan. The contestants initially chose Mridul Tiwari for not sleeping in the bedroom. However, during a live decision in the Assembly Room, they changed their vote to Farhana Bhat. Most housemates chose Farhana Bhatt. They felt she had an attitude problem. Kunickaa said she had an “attitude,” while Amaal said she behaved as if she was ‘above all.’

Farhana reacted angrily to the sudden change. After announcing her eviction, Farhana entered the secret room instead of leaving the house. From there, she can watch other contestants and study their behaviour. She was seen smiling when contestants called her the least interactive player.

Bigg Boss 19 is available for streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm every day. The show airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. This season’s theme is “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” giving contestants the power to make decisions in a mini-Parliament-style format.

Bigg Boss 19 features 16 contestants from various entertainment fields, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Qadri, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, Farrhana Bhatt, and Natalia Janoszek.