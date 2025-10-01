Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Wakes Up Abhishek Bajaj by Throwing Water on Him Sparks Heated Clash (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19 is filled with all drama and controversies and new fight has erupted in house which is grabbing all viewers attention. New promo shows a heated argument between Farhana and Abhishek. In video Abhishek Bajaj is seen, sleepinghen Farhana Bhatt arrives and throws water from a bottle on him. Angry, Abhishek retorts, "There's no need to pour water." To this, Farhana retorts, "It's my choice, I'll do what I want."

In the following promos, Ashnoor Kaur protests Farhana's "my choice" statement. She said, 'Nothing happens as per my wish, Farhana.' Further, Farhana said to Ashnoor, 'Then you become the watchman to wake them up.' Then Ashnoor stopped Farhana from bringing personal matters into the picture, but Farhana said that i am not afraid of anyone.

Earlier, Ashnoor Kaur and Farhana Bhatt has locked horns during captaincy task. Farhana's is sitting on a chair while Abhishek comes and tries to knock her down. Tension increased in the house and started an argument between the contestants. The video also saw a heated argument between Farhana and Ashnoor in which Farhana said, Ashnoor is manhandling me . Both these contestants left no stone unturned in keeping their point. After this confrontation in the house, the atmosphere became more tense.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor shares stunning pictures amid pregnancy rumours

Tension escalated in the house and broke between the contestants. The video also saw a heated argument between Farhana and Ashnoor in which Farhana said, Ashnoor is manhandling me . Both these contestants left no stone unturned in keeping their point. After this confrontation in the house, the atmosphere became more tense.