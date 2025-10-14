‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik clash over ‘bartan’ duty

Mumbai, Oct 14 In true “Bigg Boss” fashion, a routine household task turned into high drama when Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt got into a spat over cleaning utensils.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, where Amaal and Farrhana were seen locking horns in the kitchen.

The video was captioned: “Bartan dhone par hoga ghar mein bawaal, between Farhana and Amaal!”

In the promo, Farrhana is seen giving an extra utensil to Amaal, who is in the cleaning duty.

Amaal was seen telling Farhana that she should have emptied it earlier. However, in an aggressive tone, Farrhana said she forgot.

“Don't forget,” said Amaal.

“Leave it Amal, I will do it. Leave it, leave it,” replied Amaal.

Kunickaa Sadanand asks Farrhana to not trouble Amaal as he is doing it.

Farrhana replied: “Then why did you tell me so much earlier?”

Amaal then tells Farhhana that she will be told as he also gets to listen over duties.

Farrhana then says if he wants to do it he can and if not he should leave the kitchen.

Amaal asks Farrhana to talk with respect.

“I thought you were my friend, that's why I told you with respect,” he added.

To which, Farrhana said: “ Don't give me such respect.”

“Why should I listen when it is your fault?” claimed Amaal, who later added: “ You will get respect if you respect others. I gave you respect.”

You won't come and teach me what to do and what not to do. What won't you teach me? Your tone was wrong. That's why I raised my voice. Why should I listen when it is your fault?

I won't listen to anyone if someone says ‘nikal,” said Amaal.

Amaal then tells this week’s captain Nehal Chudasama: “If you don't ask her to apologize, captain, then this utensil won't work.”

To which, Farrhana said: “Sorry, my foot.”

