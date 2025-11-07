Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt Slammed for Calling Gaurav Khanna ‘Aurat’ During Argument (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt is one of the strongest player in Bigg Boss house and her game plan is loved by audience. However she is currently facing backlash from audience for her comment. In recent task which was musical guitar competition, Shehbaz who was supervisor of the task decide to eliminate Gaurav Khanna from the task. Being happy by the decision Tanya and Neelam started dancing 'GK Kya karega'. On otherhand GK confronted Shehbaz saying you are wrong .

Post removal, fight broke out between Farrhana, Tanya and GK, during which Farrhana called him Tu aurat hain. This statement of her's has divided internet. BB Tak highlighted a tweet where Farrhana told Gaurav Khanna, "Tu aurat hai, isliye tera koi point of view nahi," implying women lack opinions. This sparked outrage, with fans criticizing Farrhana for using "aurat" as an insult and questioning her understanding of female empowerment. One user pointed out that empowerment is about respecting women, a memo Farrhana seemed to have missed.

Farrhana told Gaurav Khanna, "Tu aurat hai, isliye tera koi point of view nahi." So according to her, women don’t have opinions? Farhana is using ‘aurat’ as an insult, even being one herself. — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 6, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Getting extension ?

Bigg Boss season 19 had a very decent start, however as the show reached its mid week it gained popularity. Contestants are trying their level best to keep entertaining audience due to which TRP of the show is also improving, following which rumours of show getting extension has surfaced on social media.

According to Bigg Boss fan club account BB Khabari, the show's finale has been postponed. It has been pushed by four weeks ahead. Salman Khan hosted show's finale was scheduled for December 7 originally. But according to news, considering show gaining popularity show will end in January 2026. However their is no official announcement about the same from makers and Colors.