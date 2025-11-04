‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt tells Shehbaz Badesha to seek support from sister Shehnaaz’s fans

Mumbai, Nov 4 Tensions flared in the Bigg Boss 19 house as Farrhana Bhatt and Shehbaz Badeshah got into a heated argument over household chores.

It began when Shehbaaz poked Farrhana about not completing her tasks. Annoyed, Farhana snapped back and said: “Even you haven’t cleaned the living room — it hasn’t been cleaned in three weeks!”

The argument quickly escalated, with Shehbaaz mocking Farrhana’s way of speaking and reminding her that she’s nominated this week.

Farrhana said that she doesn’t care about nominations, but Shehbaz continued to provoke her.

In the heat of the exchange, Farrhana said: “You’re not even a journalist,” to which Shehbaz hit back by calling her a “fake heroine who comes on DD National.”

As the spat intensified, Shehbaaz called Farrhana “fukri” and accused her of being scared.

Farhana retaliated by taking a personal dig, hinting at his past revelation: “You’re the one who spends money on girls; didn’t you say you gave money to your girlfriend three months before entering Bigg Boss?”

The argument ended with Shehbaaz once again reminding Farrhana that she’s nominated and will be leaving soon, prompting Farhana to shoot back sharply, “Please go and appeal to your sister’s fans instead.”

During the nomination task in the upcoming episode Farrhana will be seen challenging the housemates.

The argument begins when Gaurav Khanna pointed out that whoever nominated Farrhana should have the courage to admit it openly.

Farrhana immediately agreed, saying: “Exactly, that’s my point… whoever nominated me should come forward and say it. I nominated Abhishek, and I said it to his face.”

Her statement seemed directed at Shehbaz, who said “At least I don’t make boyfriends for a week.”

Offended, Farrhana said: “When have I ever done that?”

Malti Chahar, who was in the kitchen, stepped in to defend Shehbaz and took a dig at Farhana.

Farrhana snapped: “Aagaye aap inke dumchalle banne?”

Later, Amaal entered the living room and confessed, “I was the one who nominated you.”

To that, Farrhana replied: “That’s why you were avoiding me since yesterday… I knew it.”

