Bigg Boss 19 Finale Postponed? Salman Khan’s Show May Get One-Month Extension: Reports

Bigg Boss season 19 had a very decent start, however as the show reached its mid week it gained popularity. Contestants are trying their level best to keep entertaining audience due to which TRP of the show is also improving, following which rumours of show getting extension has surfaced on social media.

According to Bigg Boss fan club account BB Khabari, the show's finale has been postponed. It has been pushed by four weeks ahead. Salman Khan hosted show's finale was scheduled for December 7 originally. But according to news, considering show gaining popularity show will end in January 2026. However their is no official announcement about the same from makers and Colors.

Exclusive:#BiggBoss19 get 4 week extension, Grand Finale will happens on 4th Jan, 26



Source - Aaj Tak#BB19#AbhishekBajaj — the real khabri (@PuriAshman88334) November 6, 2025

Show has entered in its mid week, its been almost two months and the true personalities of the contestants are out. Many it be Farrhana Bhatt's dominating game or GK's practicality , every contestant is planning their game to win the 19 season trophy.

About Pranit More's Comeback

Pranit More, has created a huge fan base after entering in Bigg Boss 19. He was evicted in last weekend ka vaar due to health concerns. Post his exit from house, he is trending on social media. Fans are saying No Pranit No Bigg Boss. According to recent update, reports suggest that Pranit is likely to make comeback in house.

This news has created frenzy among fans with the phrase “KING PRANIT IS COMING” trending on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening. During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced Pranit's departure for medical reasons. While this led contestants and viewers to believe Pranit was eliminated, reports soon revealed he was moved to a secret room for health monitoring.