Bigg Boss 19 Finale Update: Streaming Details, Where to Watch & What to Expect From the Final Faceoff

Bigg Boss season 19 is one of the most searched and watched episodes this year. Salman Khan hosted show began with a total of 18 contestants has now reached the finale with the top 5 contestants who will be fighting for the trophy. Malti Chahar was the last one to get evicted from the house. Post her eviction, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Gaurav Khanna will be fighting for the trophy. The stage is set and everyone is prepared for the final showdown which will begin on December 7, 2025, at 9 pm. People can view this episode on Colors TV and Jio-Hotstar.

Makers have dropped small clips of finale episode, creating buzz among the viewers. The finale will be a star-studded night featuring Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone promoting Splitsvilla 16, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday promoting their film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (releasing December 25), and a performance by singer-politician Pawan Singh.

Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur will celebrate friendship with a special performance. Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha will perform on Hello Brother, while Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari will groove to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Farrhana Bhatt, Nehal Chudasama, and Kunickaa Sadanand will also perform to Gafoor. Tune in tonight to see who takes home the trophy.