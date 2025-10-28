Bigg Boss 19: Friendship or Something More? Pranit More and Malti Chahar’s Growing Bond Becomes Talk of the House (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss house is the place where we see change in equation every day. Once who were enemies, next moment turned foes. Last week we saw many controversies in Bigg Boss 19 house. Equations of Nehal-Farhana and Tanya-Minal's friendship were seen changing. However, this season we have not seen any kind of love angle or couple in Bigg Boss 19 house. Initially, fans where thinking that something will happen between Pranit More and Farrhana, but they turned out to be true friend, later they were seen fighting. Now it seems that Pranit is is teaming up with Malti Chahar.

A video of Pranit More and Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar in the Bigg Boss house has surfaced. In this video, the bonding between Malti and Pranit More is seen. In the video, Malti, Praneet and Gaurav are seen at the beginning. Pranit is seen making fun of Malti in the video. Later Malti also values Praneet's friendship, a bond that surprises the other house members. Farrhana and Tanya are seen teasing Pranit about it in the washroom.

In another instance, Parnit was seen taking eggs to kitchen, when Gaurav and Mridul ask, for whom he is taking Pranit respond for Malti. Seeing this, Gaurav and Mridul, who are sitting in the living area, tease Pranit. Gaurav is seen saying that another hashtag is being created in the house.

Later Malti and Pranit are seen sitting in the garden area and eating an omelette. Malti also praises the omelette Pranit made for her. Will Pranit and Malti's friendship change some equations in the game? that we will see in coming episodes.